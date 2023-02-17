King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

