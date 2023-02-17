King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

