King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $370.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock worth $98,019,613. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

