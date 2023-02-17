Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.48

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.48 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 60.68 ($0.74). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 60.26 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,609 shares trading hands.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £115.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.51.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a €0.24 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

