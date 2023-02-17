Kinross Gold Co. (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE K opened at C$5.29 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.62.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

