Kinross Gold Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

