Kinross Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 24,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average daily volume of 10,941 call options.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

