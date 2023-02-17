Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.0 %

KNSL traded up $40.74 on Friday, reaching $332.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.03 and a fifty-two week high of $335.42.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.