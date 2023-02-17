Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

