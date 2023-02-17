KlayUniverse Trading Up 50.3% Over Last Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $3,044.72 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00432913 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,977.89 or 0.28676929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04155774 USD and is up 167.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,848.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

