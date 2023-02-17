Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Cut by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 6.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. 158,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,420. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.