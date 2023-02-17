Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 1.6% Higher

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.46 ($20.92) and last traded at €19.20 ($20.65). Approximately 6,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.90 ($20.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

