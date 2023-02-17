Komodo Price Tops $0.30 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $41.36 million and $2.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00184063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00070311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

