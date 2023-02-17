Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.