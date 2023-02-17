Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Koss stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.41.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
