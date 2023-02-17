Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.84. 2,065,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

