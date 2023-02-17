Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. 594,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,553. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

