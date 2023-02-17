Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

KHC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

