Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

