Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 594,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.