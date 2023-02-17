Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KHNGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.