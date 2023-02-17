Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KHNGY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $63.45.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
