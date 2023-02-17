Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Featured Articles

