Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 309 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.2 %

LH opened at $256.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

