Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $66,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $256.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

