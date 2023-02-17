Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $28.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

