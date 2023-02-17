Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $256.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.