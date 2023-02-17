Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $498.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.66. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $582.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

