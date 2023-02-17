Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.93. 352,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 134,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.