Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.93. 352,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 134,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

