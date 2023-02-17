Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $799.84

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 799.84 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.20). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.20), with a volume of 147,892 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 801.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 757.04.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Law Debenture

About Law Debenture

In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,443.69). In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,443.69). Also, insider Claire Finn bought 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($24,140.23).

(Get Rating)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.