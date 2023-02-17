Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 332.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 331.67 ($4.03).

LGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.55) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,797.60). In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,506.37). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,797.60). In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,883 shares of company stock worth $1,752,636.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 258.72 ($3.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.27. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

