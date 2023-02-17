Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 85,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,351. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

