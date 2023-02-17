Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,202 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s accounts for 5.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $74,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 245,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,158. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

