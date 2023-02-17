Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Reduced by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 4.6% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 205,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,487. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.