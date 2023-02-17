Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $10,077,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $9,302,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

