Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TW. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 124.83 ($1.52).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.45. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.10 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

