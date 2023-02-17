Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWY. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.92) to GBX 2,167 ($26.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594.29 ($31.49).

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,151 ($26.11) on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,983 ($36.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,063.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,013.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,104.59.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

