Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00011913 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $368.93 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,099,454 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

