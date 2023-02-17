Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.82

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.82 and traded as high as C$74.66. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.20, with a volume of 74,755 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Linamar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Linamar

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,869,000. Insiders acquired 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

