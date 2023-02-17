Lincoln National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,429,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

