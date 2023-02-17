Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) versus Block (NYSE:SQ) Financial Comparison

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07% Block -2.97% -2.10% -1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $4.52 million 1.24 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.40 Block $17.66 billion 2.66 $166.28 million ($0.93) -84.55

Risk and Volatility

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquid Media Group and Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Block 1 6 30 0 2.78

Block has a consensus target price of $111.23, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Block’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Block is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Block beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

