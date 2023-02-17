Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.83. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.43 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,920,000 after acquiring an additional 92,555 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

