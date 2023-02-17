Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.83. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.43 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,920,000 after acquiring an additional 92,555 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.