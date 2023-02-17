Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06), Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

LAD stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

