Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $262.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

