Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $332.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $262.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

