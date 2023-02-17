Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $332.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.89.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $262.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average of $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
