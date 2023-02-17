Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $35.49 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

