Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LMT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.15. The company had a trading volume of 230,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,457. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.74 and its 200 day moving average is $451.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

