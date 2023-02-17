LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 948,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LTC Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

