Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 405,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.