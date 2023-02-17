Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.