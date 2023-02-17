Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

