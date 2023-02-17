Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.99

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.99 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25), with a volume of 190,317 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Macfarlane Group Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £163.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
