Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.99

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.99 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25), with a volume of 190,317 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £163.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Bob McLellan acquired 13,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($17,130.10). In related news, insider Bob McLellan acquired 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £14,111.78 ($17,130.10). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 9,200 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,752 ($11,837.82).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

