MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 519,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,728. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.07.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
